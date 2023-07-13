Why Man United Should Prioritize The Transfer Of Kolo Muani Ahead Of Ramos And Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are currently in the transfer market shopping for a new Striker. The Red Devils got through last season with Marcus Rashford leading the offense and Wout Weghorst after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in the middle of last season but Erik Ten Hag is keen on heading into next season with a real number 9.

Napoli Forward Victor Osimhen has been linked with the Red Devils but the steep asking price of Napoli for the Nigerian Forward might put the Red Devils off in the deal.

According to Transfer Market, French Forward Randal Kolo Muani, Portuguese Star Goncalo Ramos and Rasmus Hojlund are the three targets that Manchester United have identified for the role of the number 9 in the Erik Ten Hag squad.

Both Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos got into the spotlight during the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar, and they were also impressive last with Frankfurt and Benfica last season. Rasmus Hojlund was also quite impressive for Atalanta last season in the Italian Serie A.

Transfer Market has it that the Market value of Randal Kolo Muani, Rasmus Hojlund and Goncalo Ramos is €80million, €45million and €50million respectively.

However, the clubs that own these Players have slammed different price tag on them. Frankfurt and Atalanta have placed a price tag of €100million each on Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Hojlund while Benfica is also expected to demand that for Goncalo Ramos.

Last season, Randal Kolo Muani scored 23 goals for Frankfurt while Rasmus Hojlund scored 16 goals for Atalanta. Goncalo Ramos was the most prolific out of the trio as the Portuguese Star scored 27 goals for Benfica.

In my opinion, Manchester United should sign Randal Kolo Muani instead of signing Goncalo Ramos or Rasmus Hojlund. Unlike both Goncalo Ramos and Rasmus Hojlund, Randal Kolo Muani is experienced enough to lead Manchester United squad at the age of 24 years old. Besides, he doesn’t have a ridiculous price tag like Rasmus Hojlund.

