Selling Ronaldo was a grave mistake for Manchester United. Today’s ARCL final, where he scored two goals for Al Nassr, highlights the immense talent they let slip away. Ronaldo’s departure not only weakened United’s attacking prowess but also diminished their iconic status. His impact extended beyond the field, inspiring teammates and fans alike. His absence created a void that has yet to be filled.

United’s decision to sell Ronaldo to Al Nassr might have seemed strategic at the time, but it overlooked his enduring influence on and off the pitch. His return to the club injected renewed energy and enthusiasm, leading to better results and increased revenue. Keeping Ronaldo would have solidified United’s dominance, ensuring a better shot at titles and boosting their global brand.

In retrospect, United should have prioritized retaining Ronaldo’s services. His continued success only serves as a reminder of the missed opportunity and the enduring legacy he could have created had he remained at Old Trafford.

