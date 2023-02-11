Why Man United need to sell Fred and not Scott McTominay this summer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are likely to reinforce their midfield department during this summer’s transfer window as manager Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his squad further.

There has been much talk that Scott McTominay could leave the club as part of the midfield reshuffle, but we believe Fred should head for the exit door instead.

McTominay and Fred have had reduced roles to play this season but in our opinion, the latter seems more dispensable compared to his United teammate this summer.

McTominay was superb from the holding midfield position earlier this campaign and his terrific performances kept summer signing Casemiro regularly on the bench.

The former Real Madrid star eventually broke into the line-up, but we saw last month that Ten Hag reverted to McTominay when Casemiro was suspended.

It is clear that the Scot is a better defensive midfielder compared to Fred, whose positioning was far from impressive in the recent 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

The Brazilian should continue in the role this weekend with Casemiro suspended and McTominay injured, but he is not someone known for his defensive solidity.

Fred’s main strengths are his high pressing and ability to make forward driving runs. In our view, United can easily find a better player of his calibre in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, the club also have quality talents coming through the ranks in Kobbie Mainoo, Zidane Iqbal and Hannibal Mejbri, who have a similar profile to the Brazilian.

United are unlikely to spend on two marquee midfielders this summer. Keeping McTominay and selling Fred will allow the club to focus on landing a more creative player.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham would be our choice. A deal could largely depend on Champions League qualification and investment from the new or partial owners.

SportsLight12 (

)