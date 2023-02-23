Why Man United May End Up Losing To Barcelona At Old Trafford On Thursday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no longer news that the second leg of the knockout stage of the UEFA Europa League between Barcelona FC and Manchester United comes up on Thursday night at Old Trafford. It would be recalled that the first leg ended with a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou. Unfortunately, UEFA has cancelled the away goal rule which will make the game tough.

No doubt, both clubs have been impressive in recent times, both have not lost in their last five games in all competitions but Manchester United may end up losing to the Spanish giant considering two factors.

The two (2) games Manchester United have lost in their last eleven (11) European games at Old Trafford are against Spanish clubs, that is, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad. Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad won by a 1-0 goal each on March 22, 2022, and September 8, 2022, respectively.

Likewise, the Red Devils have always found it difficult to defeat Barcelona FC. In their last eleven meetings in European competitions, Manchester United has only won one, losing and drawing five respectively in the process. Unfortunately, the last five games have been in favour of Barcelona FC with Manchester United securing only one draw.

DanJoan (

)