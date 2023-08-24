SPORT

Why Man United Manager, Ten Hag Should Consider Deploying Sancho As A Midfielder

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read

Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, has a wealth of talent at his disposal, and one player who could flourish in an unexpected role is Jadon Sancho. While Sancho is traditionally known as a winger, deploying him as a midfielder could prove to be a masterstroke.

Sancho’s exceptional dribbling skills, vision, and passing accuracy make him a prime candidate for a midfield role. His ability to navigate through tight spaces and maintain possession under pressure could provide a creative spark in the heart of the field. In a midfield role, he would have a broader view of the game, enabling him to orchestrate attacks and feed the forwards with precision.

Furthermore, Sancho’s defensive attributes, often overlooked as a winger, could be harnessed more effectively in midfield. His tenacity in winning back possession combined with his agility to evade challenges could offer an additional layer of security to United’s midfield.

Deploying Sancho as a midfielder would also optimize the use of his skill set alongside other attacking options. This versatility would enable ten Hag to adapt his tactics seamlessly during matches, catching opponents off guard.

While the transition from winger to midfielder requires adaptation, Ten Hag’s tactical acumen and Sancho’s natural abilities could create a symbiotic relationship that revitalizes Manchester United’s midfield. As the team seeks to dominate both domestically and on the European stage, this innovative positioning could potentially be the key to unlocking Sancho’s full potential and bringing a new dimension to the Red Devils’ game.

SportFocus (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why Nicolas Jackson may win the Premier league golden boot

16 mins ago

How Al Nassr’s Manager May Use A 4:4:2 Formation To Bring Out The Best In Ronaldo

41 mins ago

Done Deal: Manchester City Unveils their Third signing of the summer transfer window. (Photos).

53 mins ago

Why Man United Manager Should Consider Using Sancho Ahead Of Antony Against Nottingham Forest

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button