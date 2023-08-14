SPORT

Why Man United Manager May Consider Using 4:1:4:1 Formation This Season

Man United’s manager Erik ten Hag could contemplate deploying the 4-1-4-1 formation due to its tactical benefits. This formation offers solidity in defense and flexibility in attack. With a lone striker upfront, it ensures a strong midfield presence with two central midfielders and wide players who can both defend and support the attack. The holding midfielder provides defensive cover while allowing the fullbacks to push forward.

Furthermore, this setup encourages quick transitions between defense and attack. The formation’s adaptability suits Man United’s squad with versatile midfielders and pacey wingers. It can exploit the strengths of players like Bruno Fernandes, who can influence both ends of the field.

Nonetheless, Ten Hag must consider the players’ comfort and adaptability to this formation, as player roles and positioning play a crucial role. Regular drills and tactical training would be necessary to synchronize the team’s movements effectively. While this formation offers advantages, its success heavily depends on player understanding, coordination, and the opposition’s style of play.

