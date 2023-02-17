Why Man United have incredible depth in the left-back position

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The highly anticipated clash between Manchester United and Barcelona at Old Trafford promises to be a thrilling encounter, particularly if it manages to replicate the excitement of the first leg at the Nou Camp. United showed their mettle against the most in-form team in Spain, with many feeling that they should have emerged as the victors.

In that match, Erik ten Hag, United’s manager, implemented a bold defensive strategy that saw Luke Shaw moved to centre-back and Tyrell Malacia stationed at left-back. This strategy proved to be effective, with United able to shut down Barcelona’s attack for a while during the game. However, it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag will repeat this approach in the upcoming match when Lisandro Martinez is available for selection.

If Martinez does return to the centre-back position, it will be up to Malacia and Shaw to fight it out for the left-back spot. Shaw, a seasoned veteran with plenty of experience, brings an attacking edge that can cause problems for opposing teams. However, Malacia proved his worth in the previous match, and it would not be a surprise to see him given another opportunity to start.

In the first leg, Malacia was an integral part of the defensive unit, making four tackles, winning nine ground duels, and blocking a shot. He also won three free-kicks, highlighting his ability to disrupt Barcelona’s attack. The summer signing from Feyenoord has been a regular part of Ten Hag’s squad, and his solid performance in such a high-pressure game is another feather in his cap.

Malacia has shown himself to be a dependable player, and if called upon to start in the upcoming match, he will be more than ready for the challenge. Ten Hag has shown faith in his abilities, and it would not be surprising to see him entrusted with the responsibility once again.

As the two teams prepare to do battle, the question of who will start at left-back for United remains up in the air. Will it be the seasoned veteran, Shaw, or will Malacia be given another opportunity to showcase his abilities? Regardless of who is selected, one thing is for sure: the match promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of the world’s top clubs.

