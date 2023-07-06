Why Man United Could Invert From 4-2-3-1 Lineup To 3-2-4-1 After Mason Mount Signing

Manchester United players have arrived at the Carrington Training Complex, as they prepare themselves for the upcoming preseason fixtures. The Red Devils will travel to the United States of America, where they will face the likes of Leeds United, Olympic Lyon, and so on. Ahead of the preseason camp, Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag wants to get all his targets ready before the team jets off. Although they have brought in Mason Mount, he still has others like Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, and probably another midfielder on his transfer list.

Since the arrival of Mason, many fans have argued about how crucial and important Mason Mount will be in Ten Hag’s tactics. They felt that Mason’s style of play and position is not what the club needs because of the availability of Bruno Fernandes, but in this article, I will tell you why Ten Hag signed him and why the team could invert from their usual 4-2-3-1 formation to 3-2-4-1 formation.

As the day goes by, the approach to matches and football tactics changes. Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola is the first to experiment and make use of this lineup. Although there had been a three defensive lineup which tams have been using for a very long now, but this formation doesn’t make use of full backs unlike the normal 3-4-3 or 3-5-2.

Erik Ten Hag probably wants to switch to the same lineup, but with different approaches depending on the opponents. Ten Hag wants a situation where his team will maintain the 4-2-3-1 lineup when out of possession, but when in possession, the whole tactics changes to 3-2-4-1.

When In possession.

Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes will join the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony/Greenwood, or a new center forward to provide five bodies in the opposition area, while in possession, and also Lisandro Martinez will join Casemiro in the central defensive midfield area. This approach will help the team press from the front whenever possession is lost.

When out of possession.

Tactics are displayed above with lineup pictures for further explanation.

