Why Man United Coach Should Consider Switching To A 4:4:2 Lineup After Signing Hojlund

Manchester United’s recent acquisition of Danish midfielder Højlund has sent ripples of excitement through the footballing world. With his versatility and tactical acumen, Højlund seems like the missing piece of the puzzle that could elevate the team to new heights. However, for this potential to be fully realized, it might be time for Man U coach Erik ten Hag to consider a shift in formation, specifically to the classic 4-4-2.

Utilizing Højlund’s Versatility:

Højlund is known for his ability to play both as a central striker and on the flanks. In a 4-4-2, he can seamlessly slot into a central striker role, partnering with someone like Rashford, allowing for a dynamic midfield duo.

Solid Defensive Shape:

The 4-4-2 formation offers a solid defensive shape. With two banks of four players, it becomes easier to maintain defensive discipline and limit opponents’ attacking options. Højlund’s work rate and defensive awareness could be crucial in this setup.

Width and Crossing:

One of the strengths of a 4-4-2 formation is the presence of wide midfielders who can provide width and deliver crosses into the box. Højlund’s ability to play on the wings adds an extra dimension to United’s wide play.

Striking Partnerships:

The 4-4-2 fosters striking partnerships, which can lead to more cohesive attacking movements combining Højlund with an in-form striker like Rashford could unlock a more potent attack.

Adaptability:

Ten Hag is renowned for his tactical flexibility. By adopting a 4-4-2, he can switch between various systems during a match, making it harder for opponents to predict and counter United’s tactics.

However, it’s essential to note that changing a team’s formation requires time for adaptation and practice. Ten Hag should work closely with his players to ensure they are comfortable with the new setup. Nonetheless, the potential benefits of switching to a 4-4-2 formation after signing Højlund are clear: a more balanced and dynamic team that can challenge for top honors in domestic and international competitions.

