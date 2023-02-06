Why Man City’s current situation is a big wake up call and warning to Boehly and Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man City has officially been charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaking numerous financial rules between 2009 and 2018. Man City during this period won the Premier League trophy 3 times.

If found guilty, Man City could suffer several sanctions including points deductions or even expulsion from the league. Man City was also charged with similar offence in 2020 by UEFA. While they got their ban cancelled and fine released with UEFA, it might be harder with the premier league.

Man City current situation should serve as warning to Todd Boehly and Chelsea. In the last 3 years, Chelsea has made several expensive signings. Havertz, sterling, cucurella, Lukaku, Chilwell and several others.

In the last two transfer windows, Chelsea has spent over £600M and made just above £60M in player sales. While Chelsea earn more money through ticket sales and sponsorship than Man City, they could also be charged with similar offences in the future if found guilty.

