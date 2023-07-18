Why Man City Might Not Be Title Contenders Next Season

Manchester City will be aiming to continue to build on their history when next season begins but they might not be title contenders for some reason.

Manchester City had a lovely performance last season as they claimed a treble by winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League. It was a nice feat in the club’s history and they will be out to make more fortunes next season.

The club hasn’t made many important signings this summer and considering their status, they can attract any player in the world. Mateo Kovacic’s signing was for Ikay Gundongan who moved to Barcelona.

However, Man City might miss out on being contenders next season if they lose some of their major players this summer. Gundongan has already left, Mahrez might move to the Saudi league and Walker might also join Bayern Munich. This explains why Man City might not be where they used to be next season.

