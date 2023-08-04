Why Malo Gusto could start ahead of Reece James in the opening game of the 2022-2023 season

Chelsea football club completed their pre-season preparations in the early hours of yesterday with an impressive 1-1 draw against German side Borussia Dortmund, the attention have now switched to the opening game of the 2022-2023 English premier league season against Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino will now be looking to pick his starting lineup for that highly anticipated opening game of the season, one area he will have to make a hard choice in picking who starts the game is at the right back position.

Reece James and Malo Gusto will be fighting it out for that position while the odds certainly favours Reece James, we have picked out few reasons while Malo Gusto could be an ideal player to start.

Good preseason preparations. Malo Gusto is one of the players that had arguably the best preseason at Chelsea, he was immense in all the friendly games he played especially defensively.

No defensive midfielder. Chelsea are yet to sort out their defensive cover and will need a good defensive shift against Liverpool, Malo Gusto could do a perfect job against Liverpool attacking treats.

Allow Ben Chilwell to attack at the other side of the pitch. Mauricio Pochettino loves to have only one of his full back join the attack, he prefers Ben Chilwell to join the attack, Malo Gusto could be perfect in that scenario.

Good in one on one defending. Malo Gusto demonstrated his prowess in one on defending all through the preseason and could be the one to topple Liverpool front three attack.

