Why Malang Sarr could remain a Chelsea player at the end of this transfer window

Chelsea football club transfer business this summer have seen many of the players who played in the last two seasons depart Stamford Bridge mostly on permanent basis, the exodus saw the likes of key players like Mason Mount, Ngolo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Joao Felix, Ruben Loftus-cheek, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta all out of the club.

While Chelsea are desperate to offload more players like Callum Hudson Odoi and Romelu Lukaku, one player who could be stuck at the club is French defender Malang Sarr.

Malang Sarr is still at Chelsea after returning from his loan spell from Monaco Twitter photos.

﻿The defender is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and was not included in the squad that went to the United States of America for the just concluded preseason tour but according to various reports, the defender is struggling to attract offers for his signature due to his staggering £100,00 a week wage at Stamford bridge.

Malang Sarr Twitter photos.

With just eight days left before the 2023-2024 summer transfer window ends, Chelsea could be stuck worth a player who they don’t need in the squad but he could be happy to stay and take his salary every week.

source: (@NizaarKinsella)

Teamgifted (

)