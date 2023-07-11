Why Lukaku, Aubameyang, and Ziyech might not leaving Chelsea again this summer

It has been confirmed that Lukaku, Aubameyang, and Ziyech would report to Chelsea’s training on day 17. Meanwhile, for some reason, the trio might not leaving Chelsea again this summer.

Talks are still ongoing between Chelsea and Inter over Lukaku’s future as the Belgian wants to remain in Europe and not move to the Saudi league. Juventus have shown interest in signing him while Inter has also proposed a loan offer to Chelsea which the London club rejected as they only want to sell the striker permanently.

Hakim Ziyech’s potential move to the Saudi league failed as he didn’t pass his medical tests. As a result, his future is uncertain at the moment. Chelsea are also exploring available options to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer and they have received offers from the Saudi league but no agreement has been reached yet.

However, when the three of them return to Chelsea training on day 17, Mauricio Pochettino might be wowed by their talents and convinced them to play for him next season.

