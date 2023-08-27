SPORT

Why Liverpool’s Comeback Win Against Newcastle United Is The Best Game So Far This Season

Liverpool made a comeback win over the magpies in the premier league to secure all three points. The Reds were down to 10 men after Van Dijk got sent off for the first time since 2016.

However, Darwin Nunez who came in as a substitute netted two goals for his side to help them emerge victorious in the match. The match between Liverpool and Newcastle United is the best game so far this season. It can also be considered as one of the best victories under Jurgen Klopp.

Substitute Darwin Nunez inspired Liverpool to a comeback win against Newcastle United. He netted his first goal of the match in the 81st minute and scored the winner at stoppage time ith a lethal finish after being played through by Mohamed Salah. Anthony Gordon had put Newcastle 1-0 up in the first half, with Virgil van Dijk seeing red minutes later for a foul on Aleksander Isak.

The Magpies are currently among the best teams in the premier league and they will compete for the UEFA Champions League title this season. Liverpool managed to secure a win over the magpies and it wasn’t an easy match for the Reds because they won the game with 10 men.

