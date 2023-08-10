Why Liverpool Could Sign Moises Caicedo Ahead Of Chelsea Before The Transfer Window Is Shut Down.

Chelsea’s are willing to add more new players to their current squad to strengthen the team ahead of the new season.

The Blues have made notable signings this summer transfer window, the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, and few other players this summer.

The departure of N’golo Kante to Suadi Arabia League created an opening in the midfield , as the Blues are looking for the replacement of the Frenchman who could partner with Enzo Fernandez this upcoming season.

Chelsea’s primary target in their pursuit for a Midfield option is Moises Caicedo, but Brighton has rejected several bid by Chelsea this summer Liverpool have also join the race to sign the Brighton Star man this summer.

Liverpool are preparing a formal offer to sign Chelsea target Moises Caicedo from Brighton, Fabrizio Romano claims.

Brigjton made clear they will sell Caicedo to the highest bidder, with this if Liverpool could match Brighton price tag, Caicedo could be heading to Liverpool this summer transfer window.

It could happen in the next 24 hours if the Reds bid is more than the Blues last bid of £80 million rejected by Brighton.

Brighton price tag for the midfielder is £100 million , if Liverpool accept this fee, they could sign Caicedo in the next 24 hours

