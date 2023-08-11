Why Liverpool could be the team to end Manchester city dominance in the league this season

The 2023-2024 English premier league season kicks off tonight with champions Manchester city visiting Burnley at Turf Moore hoping to get all three point and begin their quest to defend their title, Pep Guardiola’s side remains a slight favourite as they retained the core members of their squad but they have not really improved the squad.

Key players like Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez moving away from the Etihad will definitely weaken the team, it therefore gives clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester united and Liverpool a chance to compete for the title.

﻿Out of the teams mentioned above, it is Liverpool who is now looking more balanced and ready to dethrone Manchester city in the 2023-2024 football season, first they have a coach with a wealth of experience in the league who have also lead the team to winning the league once.

Jurgen Klopp is fierce, exciting and experienced,he has retain some core members of the team that helped them to win their last league title, the likes of Mo Salah, Andrew Roberson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

The club have also refreshed the team especially in attack and midfield, Liverpool midfield going into the new season will trouble most opposition with their skills, energy and depth.

They added the duo of Alex Mcallister and Szoboszlai to the midfield and just today they reached and agreement to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in a British record fee of £110m.

The Liverpool squad looking set for the season.

The midfield trio of Moises Caicedo, Szoboszlai and Alex McAllister supplying ammunition to the front trio of Mo Salah, Darwin and Luiz Diaz will be frightening and they also have a good defence and goalkeeper.

