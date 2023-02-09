Why Lisandro Martinez Should Have Been Shown A Red Card For His Foul Last Night.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Last night at Old Trafford, Man Utd defender Lisandro Martinez committed a serious foul on a Leeds United player as the Red Devils played out a 2-2 draw with Leeds, and I think that Lisandro Martinez should have seen red.

The reason why I think that Lisandro Martinez should have been shown a red card last night was because of the nature of his foul which was committed on the Leeds United player.

Lisandro Martinez clearly had his boots on the face of his opponent last night, and for the fct that the teeths were clearly visible I think that the Argentine centre back shouldn’t have escaped the red card last night.

Lisandro Martinez however, wasn’t even given a yellow card for that and that dosen’t seem right to me.

What do you have to say about this? You can freely drop your comments with us using the comment section below.

Time2Write (

)