Why Lisandro Martinez could easily play as a defensive midfielder

Lisandro Martinez is a versatile player who has been tipped by some as a suitable candidate for the defensive midfield role in the past. With the recent suspension of Casemiro, this presents an opportunity for Ten Hag to put this notion to the test.

Martinez possesses several noteworthy attributes that make him a strong contender for this role. His exceptional anticipation skills and astute reading of the game enable him to quickly react to changing game situations. This is a crucial trait for a defensive midfielder as it allows him to be in the right place at the right time to intercept the ball and prevent the opposition from advancing forward.

Moreover, Martinez’s progressive passing ability is another standout characteristic. He has shown a keen ability to play precise and accurate passes that help to transition the ball from defense to attack. This is a skill that is vital in modern-day football as it helps teams to switch from defense to attack quickly, putting pressure on the opposition.

In addition to his technical abilities, Martinez’s aggressive nature and refusal to back down from a challenge will bring a level of passion and fight to United’s midfield. This type of commitment and determination can be instrumental in helping to secure victories, particularly in tight and closely contested matches.

Ten Hag has previously utilized Martinez as a defensive midfielder during his time at Ajax, and this experience could prove to be valuable in his potential deployment in this role for United. Given his versatility, Ten Hag may opt to push Martinez further up the field to maximize his contributions. This could see Martinez play a more advanced role, helping to transition the ball from defense to attack, as well as contributing to the team’s attacking play.

Lisandro Martinez’s combination of technical and physical attributes, coupled with his previous experience in a defensive midfield role, make him a ble option for Ten Hag as he seeks to fill the void left by Casemiro’s suspension. Whether or not Martinez proves to be a successful replacement remains to be seen, but there is certainly plenty of potential for him to make a significant impact in this role.

