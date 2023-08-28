Why Lionel Messi’s Presence In Inter Miami Has Not Developed The Club Despite Recent Success.

After Lionel Messi’s sudden drop in performance in his first season at PSG, fans concluded that he was only a product of Barcelona, and that he couldn’t perform impressively at any other team. However, things changed quickly in his second season at PSG. The Argentine forward soon became as instrumental as Mbappe was to the team’s success, and went ahead to win the FIFA world cup with Argentina and automatically crowned himself as one of the GOATS in football to have won the Ballon Dor and World Cup.

Despite loads of love shown to him by fans from all over the world, Messi wasn’t too comfortable in PSG, and this made him migrate to Inter Miami. Messi’s move to Inter Miami was quite surprising because the team was currently in a very poor form, however, since his arrival at the club, they haven’t recorded even a single loss. Lionel Messi has also helped his club win a trophy, and is very close to securing a second trophy for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami defeated New York RB 2-0 in their last game, and Messi was involved in a goal again. Messi might have changed things in the club around, but he hasn’t developed the team. This is because Lionel is currently 36 years old, which means he has a few years to play in the team. Just like Barcelona, the Moment Messi eventually leaves the team, there is a high possibility that they could return to their initial form. Recall that Messi’s departure from Barcelona lead to the club’s massive downgrade.

Hence, Inter Miami’s current form can be considered to be short term success, and not development. What’s your opinion on this? Drop comments below.

