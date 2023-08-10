Why Levi Colwill is right in saying two left-footers can play together in a back four

Levi Colwill have stated a reason why he feels two left-footers can play together in a back four and the defender was right with his statement for some reason.

Colwill who recently renewed his contract with Chelsea for a long term is expected to be a big part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans next season. Chelsea’s EPL opener against Liverpool will be a real test for him.

Meanwhile, there are arguments that he will limit the playing time of Benoit Badiashile because both players play as left centre-back. However, Colwill has come out openly to reveal that both of them can play together since two right footers can also play together in a back four.

The Chelsea academy graduate was quoted as saying: Two right footers can play together [in a back four]. Why can’t two left-footers? I think people who say that are a bit clueless. I don’t think it matters what foot you are if you understand the position…“

Colwill is right with his statement because understanding and determination are what truly matter when playing a position.

What are your thoughts on this?

Let me know in the comment section

LatestNew10 (

)