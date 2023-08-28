Why Lesley Ugochukwu could make his full debut for Chelsea on Wednesday

Chelsea football club takes on league two side FC Wimbledon on Wednesday in the second round of this seasons EFL cup competitions, the blues will be hoping to get a second win on the bounce after last Friday night won over Luton Town.

Chelsea will be playing this tie at Stamford bridge which even makes them a big favourite to advance into the next round of the competition, Mauricio Pochettino will be using this competition to test some of the early season fridge players like Noni Madueke and academy boys like Bashir Humphreys.

One player who could get his first start for Chelsea on Wednesday is summer signing Lesley Ugochukwu, the towering midfielder is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and has already made two cameo appearances Thiago season and looks like he will be staying put despite the signing of Moises Caicedo and Romeo La.

In those two cameo appearance against against Liverpool and Luton, the midfielder looked fearless and his physical attributes stands him out in the middle of the park, his heights and fine technical abilities means he could dominate a midfield battle.

On Wednesday Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will surely be rested, Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo La could be the two who will start and maybe use the game to remind the head coach that they are good enough to compete at Stamford bridge irrespective of their age.

