Why Leandro Trossard Could be a Success at Arsenal

Although signing Trossard would go against the Gunners’ current transfer pattern, there are several benefits to doing so. At the age of 28, he is at the peak of his career and has already shown himself in the Premier League.

The Belgian international has scored seven goals across all competitions this season, tying him with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah and leaving just Martin Odegaard of Arsenal with more goals. Given Manchester City’s depth, Arteta will be able to rest some of his main striker’s thanks to Trossard’s versatility and offensive threat, which will be a significant advantage for the Gunners in the Premier League championship fight.

Comparing the transfer fee of £21 million to the fees paid for Mudryk (£88 million), Antony (£86 million), and Jack Grealish (£100 million) in recent transfer windows, sporting director Edu Gaspar has done well. If Saka, Martinelli, or Jesus are all fit and able to return to the lineup, Arsenal will not require a replacement attacker.

Given the wealth of offensive skill at his disposal, Arteta wants a consistent goal scorer who won’t become irritated if they don’t get regular playing time in the squad. When his contract expires in 2027, Trossard will be 32 years old. Therefore, the Gunners should have him for his whole “prime” playing career.

Because of the precedent set by Mudryk’s and Antony’s transfers, attacking players now command exorbitant sums. As evidence, consider Bayer Leverkusen’s £90 million valuation of Moussa Diaby, who Arsenal considered acquiring. Trossard may not be an appealing signing for the fans, but all signs point to his becoming a success for a bargain price under Arteta for the rest of this season and beyond.

