Why Lauren James Doesn’t Want To Be Known As The Sister Of Chelsea’s Defender, Reece

Chelsea and England women forward, Lauren James has made it absolutely clear that she doesn’t want to be known as the sister to Reece, her brother who plays for the men’s team of both Chelsea and England.

The two siblings who grew up together dreaming of having a career have succeeded in becoming one of the only male and female siblings who play for the same club and also represent their national teams.

Looking to play a starring role for England at this summer’s Women World Cup, Lauren says she is keen to make a name for herself rather than be known as “Reece James’ sister”.

For the 21-year-old, playing for the same club as her older brother, it is very common hearing her name linked with his.

That she says, doesn’t bother her too much but she would very much like to carve out her own name and be known simply as the star, Lauren James.

“Even just ‘that’s Lauren James, that’s Reece’s sister’, I want to carve out [my own name] and be known as ‘this is Lauren James’.”

She added, “At the moment, men’s football has a lot bigger profile and I’m sure there are times when I’ve said ‘oh, that’s so and so’s sister’, I think it’s just natural. But it doesn’t bother me too much because I know I have my own career.”

At the World Cup, Lauren will have a great opportunity to make history with the team and get something for her herself that’s not linked to her brother. We wish her all the best.

