Why Kylian Mbappé Is The Best Player At The Moment.

Kylian Mbappé is one of the best players in the game of football at the moment. The French international has been a strong name in the game of football for some years now.

There are so many great footballers around the world who are playing active football, but Kylian Mbappé is clearly a step ahead of all of them at the moment. This is judging by his level of performance so far for both PSG and the French national team.

In this article, we shall be taking a look at the reasons why Killian Mbappé is currently the best football player in the game of football.

1. He has the skills; Kylian Mbappé is not just a player who goes about scoring goals alone, he is an entertainer on the pitch of football, especially with this speed.

2. Kylian Mbappé is currently the most prolific goalscorer. Erling Haaland had a superb performance in the year 2022, but Kylian Mbappé outscored him in the year.

3. He does not only score the goals, he assists in games. He is one of the most selfless players in the game of football. Not only that, but he is good at providing assists, and passing into the box is one thing he knows how to do. Kylian Mbappé is clearly ahead of Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior.

Presently, it is certain that he is the best player in the game of football.

