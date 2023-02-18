Why Kepa Deserves To Become Chelsea’s Future Captain More Than Reece James

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to recent reports in London, Reece James has been backed to become Chelsea’s captain in the future because of his lead character. Meanwhile, Kepa Arrizabalaga deserved the captaincy more than James for some reason.

Becoming a club captain is not only judged on performance but how well a player can make his teammates united and influence them massively to win games. According to Chelsea’s past games, Kepa has shown more leadership character than James.

Kepa has been seen several times during games delivering instruction to his teammates and most of the time they listened to him. Chelsea’s goalie deserved to be the club’s future captain if he remains there.

Kepa has been a consistent starter under Graham Potter this season and this has rebirth his career leaving Mendy as a second choice. Nevertheless, Chelsea is in safe hands if a charismatic player like Kepa becomes their future captain.

