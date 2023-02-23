SPORT

Why Kante might feature against Tottenham Hotspur.

Rumors and speculations from different sports media have revealed that France and Chelsea’s midfielder, Kante is back to training.

Hence there is every tendency that Kante might be able to feature against Tottenham Hotspur.

Reasons:

Kante has resumed training and is fully fit: There is every tendency that Chelsea football club’s new head coach, Graham Potter, might feature Kante in Chelsea’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. This is because N’Golo Kante is fit for game selection. He has joined Chelsea’s squad in their training sessions after passing the fitness training last week. Reports have it that there was excitement by the players during the training session when they saw Kante joining up.

Chelsea’s squad needs the availability of N’Golo Kante in Chelsea’s midfield position: Chelsea football club’s squad has passed through a lot following the unavailability of Kante because of injury problems. The likes of Jorginho (now at Arsenal), Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, and Kovacic failed to strengthen the midfield position of Chelsea’s squad which led to Chelsea’s appalling performances and results. Despite recruiting young talents like Enzo Fernandez to boost the Chelsea midfield position, Chelsea is still struggling. But the availability of Kante will ensure that Enzo moves to the central midfield position while Kante solidifies the defensive midfield once more.

