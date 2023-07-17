Why Kai Havertz Might Find It Difficult To Replicate His Chelsea Form At Arsenal Upcoming Season.

The 2023/24 Premier League season will resumed officially in the month of August 2023 and will end in the month of May 2024.

During the commencement of the 2022/23 season Arsenal were tip as favourites to win the English most prestigious trophy the Premier League title, but City’s consistency made them one of the best team in Europe as they ended the season with three trophies.

The Gunners finished the season second in the Premier League table behind Manchester City, and this will help them return to European football after missing out for some years.

Mikel Arteta will be willing to challenge for the Premier League title, European titles and other domestic titles in 2023/24 season.

They have signed some notable players including former Chelsea player Kai Havertz who scored the only goal that help Chelsea to win their second Champions League title under the managerial reign of Thomas Tuchel in 2021.

Kai Havertz finally signed for Arsenal this summer, and will be featuring in the Gunners Champions League squad next season.

Many fans are already disappointed on the performances of the German international in Arsenal recent friendly game against Nuremberg on Thursday night.

The German wasn’t at his best as many fans are believing that he needs time to settle down and others are already with the notion that the ex Chelsea star could be a flop in Arsenal shirt next season.

However, if the German international could replicate the form that made him a regular starter at Chelsea, he might come back to Stamford Bridge to hunt Chelsea in the Premier League and other games involving this two sides. But if he fails to replicate the form that made him a household name at Chelsea then he could regret joning the Gunners this summer.

The German might find it diffiicult to replicate the form that made Chelsea win Champions League, title. The German form at Chelsea last season and was very poor and he could improve in at the Emirates Stadium this upcoming season.

