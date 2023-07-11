Why Kai Havertz Could Find A Hard Time To Adapt At Arsenal

The transfer of German attacker Kai Havertz from Chelsea to Arsenal was a major event in English soccer. Despite widespread anticipation of Havertz’s departure from Chelsea this summer, the move caught most supporters off guard.

The star is expected to contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming seasons, and his addition to The Gunners’ roster gave them the depth they lacked in the previous campaign. The next club the Dutchman plays for will be closely monitored by Arsenal fans.

There is a good probability he will wind up playing a number of different positions, despite the fact that he provides the squad with a number of different alternatives in the attacking front. At Chelsea, he has played in a variety of offensive positions, including up top, on the flank, and in the middle.

There is a good likelihood he will be replacing Mikel Arteta as a starter at one of these spots for Arsenal next season. As a result of Granit Xhaka’s departure to Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal may look to Kai Havertz to fill the void at the position.

This means the Blues may employ the 24-year-old German international in the center of the field. Being an offensive midfielder, where he excels, he may have trouble playing that deep.

Since it will be challenging for Arteta to bench the Norwegian captain, Kai Havertz will likely spend much of next season playing alongside Martin Odegaard. Mikel Arteta will not be beginning Odegaard, one of their top players, on the bench in favor of Kai Havertz.

For these reasons, the 24-year-old midfielder may need some time to adjust to life in the Emirates. Although he is undoubtedly one of Arsenal’s most skilled players, he may need some time to reach his full potential there.

