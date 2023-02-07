Why It Won’t Be Easy For Manchester United To See A Suitable Buyer For Martial

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United have identified a couple of players that they want to sell in the summer transfer window in order to create space in the squad for the players that the club will be signing. While there are rumors that players such as Maguire, Scott McTominay, and Telles already have admirers, and even the players are already thinking about their futures because their playing time has been reduced due to increased competition within the squad, Anthony Martial does not have many suitors.

It won’t be easy to find a buyer for the players because of the hefty wages that they are collecting from Manchester United. Martial pockets £250,000, and it will be difficult for any club to match his wages except Manchester United, which will have to pay the player off in the event that they get a club that is interested in his services.

Martial’s injury record at Manchester United is not good enough, and even when the club loaned him to Sevilla, he didn’t perform very well. Any club that wants to sign him will consider all these factors, which may make them not consider signing him again.

Martial is currently injured, and his fate in the club will be determined in the summer transfer window.

