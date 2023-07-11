Why It Will Be Hard For Pep Guardiola To Win The Premier League Next Season

Champions Manchester City are anticipated to maintain their dominant form from the previous season in the English Premier League. The Manchester club became the first in league history to win the FA Cup, the Champions League, and the Premier League all in the same season.

They were so dominant in European football because they had the best team in the league and arguably in all of Europe. No matter who they played, Manchester City was a tough team to face.

Pep Guardiola did an excellent job of enhancing the club and leading them to the top of Europe, where they ultimately won the Champions League. Based on their current performance, the Spanish manager has great hopes for the upcoming season.

His club will be exciting to watch in the Premier League and may perhaps go on to win the league. After edging out Arsenal in the season’s final games, they were able to secure the Premier League championship.

Pep has the personnel and talent to keep improving and maintaining the Citizens’ position as a powerhouse for the foreseeable future.

Nonetheless, given how active they have been this summer, other major teams are set to dominate the Premier League and compete with Pep Guardiola’s side. Next season, expect to see success from teams like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United.

There is a good chance that one of these teams will win the 2023–24 English Premier League title, displacing Manchester City as the league’s finest.

