Why It Might Be Too Late For Chelsea To Back Out Of The Deal To Sign Caicedo This Summer

Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo is Chelsea’s main target for the defensive midfield position this summer. The 23-year-old has been on the radar of the West London club since the middle of last season.

Earlier this summer, Chelsea have tried to sign Uruguayan Midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP but the young Midfielder rejected Chelsea as he joined PSG.

Manuel Ugarte was very close to joining PSG at that time but he later joined PSG because the French club offered a financial package that’s better than Chelsea’s.

Losing Manuel Ugarte put Chelsea in a bad spot as the Uruguayan National was one of the best defensive midfielders that were available before PSG signed him.

At the time that Chelsea lost Manuel Ugarte, a lot of Fans weren’t concerned as Moises Caicedo was still available.

Earlier this week, Chelsea learned about the price tag of Moises Caicedo as Brighton and Hove Albion asked Chelsea to pay £100million to sign him.

Chelsea has initially offered Brighton a deal worth £70million but they rejected it. Their intention is now known as the Seagulls want £100million.

Chelsea isn’t ready to match that valuation as the West London club doesn’t want to pay above £80million to get Moises Caicedo this summer however, it might be too late for the Blues to back out of the deal.

Chelsea’s first Premier league game of the season is less than 20 days away. The West London club can’t afford to start a new negotiation with a new club for the transfer of a Defensive Midfielder without affecting their preparation for next season.

Even if Chelsea signs Moises Caicedo before the end of this week, he’s likely going to play just one Pre-season Friendly games before the new season begins. Chelsea is already behind in the race to sign Moises Caicedo, pulling out of that deal to get a new Midfielder would be a total disaster for the club.

