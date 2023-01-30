Why It Might Be Difficult For Dortmund To Beat Chelsea In Their CL Clashes Despite Their Poor Form.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The UEFA Champions League return to action in the month of February, and many European teams are battle ready to challenge their opponents in the knockout stages of the competition.

The reigning European Champions Real Madrid won the Laliga title and the UEFA Champions League last season and they will be ready to defend the European title they won last time out.

The European Champions are the most successful club in the history of the tournament, having won the title a record 14 time.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are the second most successful club in the history of the competition, having won the title 7 times , while Bayern Munich and Liverpool have both won the title 6 times.

Taking a critical look at the round of 16 pairing this term, Bundesliga side will play host to Chelsea in the 1st leg of the round 16 clashes at Signal Iduna Park.

The Bundesliga side are in fine form this season having won 6 games and lost 1 in their last 7 games in all competitions, while Chelsea have only won just 2 games , drawing 2, and lost 3 games in their last 7 games in all competitions.

Chelsea have won the European trophy twice, while Dortmund on the other hand have won the trophy once.

The Bundesliga side are playing against the English side for the first time in a competitive game. Borussia Dortmund might find it difficult to beat Chelsea in their round of 16 clashes ,despite the Blues poor form this campaign.

The Blues are face with several challenges this season, as majority of their first team players are sideline due to injuries and the change of ownership have also affected the team administratively.

The Blues new owner has spend up to €500 million during the summer and winter transfer window, as this could bolster the squad this season.

The likes of N’golo Kante, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic and Dennis Zakaria might return to first team football before the clash at Iduna Park and the Blues addition in the January transfer window could bolster the squad in the European competition.

The Blues acquisition of Noni Madueke, Mudryk and Joao Felix could help Graham Potter built a formidable squad that could beat Dortmund in their round of 16 clashes.

Featuring Thiago Silva, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell could help strengthen the Blues defence line, while the return of N’golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic could help stabilize the midfield and the addition of their new signing could help the entire front line ,as they will prevail in the clashes.T

