Why It Makes No Sense To Compare Rashford To Mbappe Despite His Current Good Goalscoring Form

Rashford is currently one of the best players in Europe. His current goal streak is unmatched. Since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup, Rashford has scored over 10 goals this period, more than any other player.

He is one of the players responsible for Manchester United’s good form, who are one step away from advancing to the Carabao Cup final, 4th in the Premier League and currently in the 4th round of the FA Cup. As a result of Rashford’s peak form, many fans and pundits have compared him to Mbappe as they believe he is currently at the same level as Mbappe.

Despite the comparisons sparked by Rashford’s stellar form, it’s not fair to compare him to Mbappe for several reasons. The main reason is consistency issues.

Mbappe has been consistent for about 6 years. He showed no signs of backing down the whole time. Rashford, on the other hand, has a reputation for being inconsistent. He plays well in one good season, then declines in the next two.

This has been Rashford’s pattern since becoming a key player at Manchester United. At the national and club level, Mbappe is showing his level. At the 2018 World Cup, Mbappe was the best young player and at the 2022 World Cup, he won the Golden Boot to prove his consistency. Even in England, Rashford is inconsistent as he is not a completely reliable player.

Now Rashford has started an amazing goalscoring streak that Mbappe had been doing that has lasted over 6 years. Therefore, it is inappropriate to compare occasional deliverers with regular ones. For Rashford to justify the comparison, he needs to play and score consistently for two or three seasons in a row.

