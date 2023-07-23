Why It Is Important For Chelsea To Bring Mohammed Kudus And Moises Caicedo To London This Summer

Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion have been going back and forth over the transfer fee of Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

The Seagulls want Chelsea to pay close to £100million for the transfer of Moises Caicedo, especially when the West London club has refused to sell Levi Colwill to them but Chelsea doesn’t want to pay an outrageous fee.

Moises Caicedo has publicly admitted that he wants to play for Chelsea this summer, thereby eliminating the possibility of the deal getting hijacked from Chelsea this summer but the West London club haven’t been able to reach an agreement with Brighton.

The lengthy negotiations between Chelsea and Brighton have been affecting Chelsea’s business this summer as the West London club hasn’t been able to go after any other top Target.

They have been linked with France Forward Rayan Cherki but it seems Mohammed Kudus is the latest Player that has been linked with Chelsea. Ajax hasn’t ruled out a possible exit for Mohammed Kudus this summer but the Dutch club doesn’t want him to leave.

Of course, Chelsea might be able to reach a quick agreement with Ajax over Mohammed Kudus but that shouldn’t affect the deal for Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea doesn’t have a strong Midfield structure at the moment as Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher are the only senior Midfielders in the team. Having Mohammed Kudus in the team, alongside Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher and Andrey Santos would be a great lineup for Chelsea next season.

