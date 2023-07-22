Why It Is Good That Chelsea Is Aiming To Sign Young Players Before Their Transfer Fee Skyrockets

French Forward Christopher Nkunku is the only senior Player that Chelsea has signed this summer. The Former Rb Leipzig Star is the only Player that Chelsea has signed this summer, who has no doubt about his future at Stamford Bridge next season.

Chelsea has signed Nicolas Jackson this summer for a fee of £35million, including performance related add-on but, there are still speculations over the ability of the Senegalese Forward to lead Chelsea next season.

Other Players that Chelsea has signed this summer includes Diego Moreira and Angelo but none of them is expected to be in Chelsea’s first team next season.

Some Fans have been criticizing Chelsea’s strategy this summer as the West London club has been going after young Players.

They recruited Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka, Andrey Santos, Cesare Casadei and David Datro Fofana last summer.

Most of these Players were signed for less than £40million but they have a strong potential to bloom and become World Stars. The transfer of Nicolas Jackson, Diego Moreira and Angelo is also based on the same plan.

These Players have potential but they aren’t good enough to be a regular Player in Chelsea’s first team. Despite the reasonable doubt over the ability of the young Players, it’s still great that Chelsea is signing them. The West London club is recruiting these Players before their Market value skyrockets.

There are a lot of Young Players that are commanding a ridiculous price tag because they have become elite after playing for a few seasons at top level.

Example of that are Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Randal Kolo Muani, among others. These Players all played at top level for a few years and their Market value shoots into the sky.

