Why Ibrahimovic may be right about Argentina's behavior despite Aguero's attack on him

In response to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s remarks that Argentina won’t experience victory again because of their dishonorable behavior in Qatar, Sergio Aguero has answered.

The seasoned Swedish and AC Milan forward blasted the Albiceleste for their “disrespect” throughout the 2022 World Cup, saying only Lionel Messi would be remembered from the team that ultimately won the tournament. While Ibrahimovic was reminded that his acts as a player were far from flawless, Argentina star Sergio Aguero turned to Twitch to defend his country and explain why he was still permitted to hoist the trophy despite retiring from playing in 2021.

“Let’s not forget that you also acted badly, right?” I recall us playing against United. I was sitting on the bench. “You were provoking; you were talking back,” the former Manchester City forward said while on a stream in response to the ex-Manchester United striker. “I think that before worrying about Argentina, you should worry about your country and your players, who aren’t even in the last World Cups.” They didn’t even qualify, but I’m not sure.

“I recall you squabbling with [Nicolas] Otamendi during a City-United game. You disagreed with Pep Guardiola. That’s probably why he wanted to sell you in Barcelona. You were rude to my teammates. Furthermore, you may be speaking to me because I am present. You shot me, and now I’m shooting at you. Zlatan, we’re world champions, and you want to kill yourself. “Sorry, Messi is the best in the world.”

Given that FIFA has subsequently initiated an inquiry into Argentina’s actions in the final match against France, Ibrahimovic’s charges aren’t necessarily without merit. After the final whistle, Emiliano Martinez, the goalkeeper, led shouts that mocked Kylian Mbappe’s “death” by making an improper gesture with the Golden Glove award.

