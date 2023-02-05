Why I Spelt My Name Wrongly On Shirts – Casemiro

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A shocking fact about Casemiro is that his name has been misspelled throughout his whole career.

According to Talksports, the Brazilian midfielder has become one of the world’s best in recent years, demonstrating his class for Real Madrid and now Manchester United after his summer transfer.

However, he has since stated that his name has remained misspelled throughout his whole career and that he has kept it that way out of extreme superstition. “My name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro with a “I”,” he told Football Focus.

“I recall playing a game for Sao Paulo when the club misspelled my name. It was written with a ‘E’. I played exceptionally well in that game, and as a superstitious person, I told them, “Leave it alone, as everything is going great!” However, my name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro. It was a mistake committed in a single game, but the name persisted, so I said, “No need to fix it; leave it alone.”

