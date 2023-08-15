Why I joined Chelsea Football Club – Moises Caceido

Few moments ago, Chelsea Football Club newest signing, Moises Caceido had his first interview since joining the club from Brighton for a British Record Fee.

Recall that few days ago, The Blues completed the signing of the Ecuadorian Midfielder from Brighton for a fee reported to be around 120 million euros and the player was officially unveiled yesterday.

Caciedo had his first interview at the club few moments ago and he spoke about a lot of things. The Ecuadorian Midfielder revealed that he supported Chelsea while growing up and joining them is a dream come true for him.

He further stressed that he joined Chelsea Football Club inorder to help them achieve great things and also to become a Legend at the club.

“In his Words”

“It was always a dream to play for Chelsea, I’m very excited to be here and I can’t wait to start working with the guys. Yes I supported Chelsea when I was a kid because I saw lot of players such as Makelele and N’Golo Kante in the Midfield and they inspired me a lot aswell”.

“I’m here to be a great player, to help the team and to become a legend at this amazing club. I will put in my best every year for this amazing club. Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I’m here to become a Legend”, Moises Caceido revealed and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Moises Caceido is considered as one of the finest Defensive Midfielder in the English Premier League, known for his pace, brilliant dribbling skills, defensive prowess and strength, he will definitely be a great signing for Mauricio Pochettino and his men. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

