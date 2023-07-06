Why Havertz Is The Most Expensive And Second Most Expensive German Player After Joining Arsenal

Former Chelsea Star Kai Havertz was inconsistent in the 3 seasons that he spent with the West London club between the 2020/21 season and the 2022/23 season but the German Star delivered the UEFA Champions League trophy to the West London Club in 2021 before helping them to win their first ever FIFA Club World Cup title in 2022.

This summer, Chelsea has sold Kai Havertz to their North London rival Arsenal for a fee of £65million. The German Forward was initially linked to Real Madrid at the beginning of this summer transfer window before Bayern Munich and Arsenal later expressed their interest.

It seems surreal because of Kai Havertz’s inconsistency at Chelsea but the West London club was able to get more than £60million on the transfer of a Player that they signed 3 years ago.

After completing his transfer to Arsenal this summer, Kai Havertz became the most expensive and second most expensive German Player in Football history.

His transfer to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for the then club record fee of £72million made him the most expensive German Player of all-time. It’s the been 3 years since he made that switch from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea and no German Player has been sold for a fee higher than that.

After joining Arsenal this summer for a fee of £65million, the German Star becomes the second most expensive German Player in history, ahead of Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Rb Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

