Why Harry Maguire’s rejection of the Inter Milan loan move was a wrong decision

Harry Maguire, the captain of Manchester United, reportedly declined a loan move to Inter Milan.

Since Dutch manager Erik ten Hag took over at Old Trafford in the summer, Maguire has had trouble getting into the lineup.

The 29-year-old center defender, a crucial member of the England team, has played only 16 times this season and has logged just 801 minutes on the field.

The Daily Star claims that Maguire turned down the chance to sign a loan deal with Italian team Inter Milan during the January transfer window.

Maguire has a contract with United through 2025, with a further year’s option, but if he is unable to regain his starting spot, he may attempt to depart in the summer.

In the FA Cup victory against Championship side Reading on Saturday, Ten Hag gave Maguire the whole 90 minutes despite typically favoring the center-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

In a recent interview about his future at the club, Maguire, who joined United from Leicester City for £80 million in 2019, said: “I’m 29 and haven’t really been in this position in my career before.” Maguire has played in a total of 160 games for United.

Maguire’s decision to stay at United is, in my opinion, a bad one because he has clearly lost his place in the first team to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, Ten Hag’s preferred pairing. Again, Luke Shaw’s outstanding performance as a central defender shows that Maguire’s chances of retaining his starting spot have been drastically reduced.

Since Inter Milan are the heavy favorites to win the Serie A, Maguire might be able to regain his form there and have a chance to add another trophy to his collection. Staying at United may mean sitting on the sidelines more, which some might regard as disrespectful. Maguire might have been able to avert a potential player-manager dispute that may come if his playing time doesn’t improve.

