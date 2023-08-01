Why Harry Maguire Should Be Given A Second Chance At Redeeming Himself At Manchester United

In the last Club friendly match between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, Andre Onan yelled against Harry Maguire during the match after the former Red Devils skipper nearly cost his side a goal with some sloppy defending, which would have added to Manchester United’s 2-3 loss to Borussia Dortmund yesterday. 47 minutes into the game, the Cameroonian shot-stopper gave his defender an earful for giving away possession and allowing Dortmund’s attackers in on goal.

This act of faulty defending and has become a staple for the defender. Constant bantering by fans and teammates is always the order of the day whenever he is involved. He has been termed by Netizens as an “attacking defender, and this is not for his team but rather against his team.

But in all this, Red Devils coach Erik Ten Hag spoke highly of the player, calling him a very good center-back, and he also believes in the potential of Harry Maguire. He affirmed that Maguire just has to prove himself and fight his way into the team. It’s up to him, and I think he can do it.

This calls for second chances for the Red Devils defender. If the manager can still have hope in the defender, the fans of the game and supporters of the team should also have hope in him and look to see an improved defender in this upcoming season. He just might be the chief cornerstone of the team this upcoming season. At the end of it all, everyone deserves a second chance.

