Why Harry Maguire missed Man Utd vs Leicester in the Premier League

Harry Maguire was a surprise absentee from the Manchester United squad on Sunday for the Premier League clash with Leicester City. Given the Red Devils’ heavy fixture schedule, the defender could have been in line for a return to team for the visit of his former side, with a starting spot against Barcelona unlikely. But Maguire missed out altogether at Old Trafford on Sunday due to injury.

With Raphael Varane rested ahead of Thursday’s second leg clash against Barcelona in the Europa League, Maguire was expected to be named in today’s starting line-up to face former club Leicester. However, Victor Lindelof was named on the starting sheet and Maguire was not in the squad. The England defender made just his fifth league start of the season last Sunday when United kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win against Leeds at Elland Road.

Harry Maguire misses the match against his former side as he deals with a knee injury. Maguire left the King Power Stadium in 2019 in a world-record deal for a centre-back when he signed for the Red Devils for £80million and was made captain by then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Speaking to MUTV before the game, Ten Hag said Maguire’s problem is not serious. Asked if it will keep him out for a long time, the Dutchman replied:”No, I don’t think so. We have to wait and see how it develops but I think he will be available again shortly.”

SOURCE: MUTV

