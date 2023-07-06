Why Haaland’s Lack Of Precision And Accuracy Might Hinder Him From Winning The Ballon D’or This Year

Manchester City Forward Erling Haaland is one of the top runner for the next Ballon D’or award. The Norwegian Forward shattered a lot of records last season which was his debut season in the English Premier League.

The Premier league is believed to be the toughest League in Europe but Erling Haaland came last season and scored 36 goals, setting the record for the highest number of goals scored in a single Premier league season.

Manchester City’s successes in the English Premier league, FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League last season as the Citizens won a treble is another reason why Erling Haaland could win the next Ballon d’or award.

However, a lot of Football enthusiasts are against the emergence of Erling Haaland as the next Ballon d’or award winner, especially with Lionel Messi’s performance in the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Manchester City might have won the English Premier league, UEFA Champions League and the FA cup titles last season but Erling Haaland wasn’t exactly impressive for the Citizens when it mattered most.

The Norwegian Forward didn’t perform brilliantly in the Finals of the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. He also ghosted in the Semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid.

It’s not just Erling Haaland’s horrible performance in the Finals of the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup that could be against him in the Ballon D’or race because the Former Borussia Dortmund Forward wasted a lot of chances in the Premier league last season.

According to One Football, Erling Haaland is the Player that missed the most chances in the Premier league last season. The Manchester City Forward might have scored 36 Premier league goals last season but he also missed 28 chances last season, making him the most squandersome Forward in the Premier League last season.

