Why Gvardiol’s Goal Shouldn’t Have Stood Last Night.

Last night in Germany, Manchester City played a 1-1 draw with RB Liepzig in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 game, and I think that the goal scored by the home team Shouldn’t have stood.

The goal was scored by Gvardiol, and I think that it shouldn’t have stood since it appeared that there was a foul committed on Man City centre back Ruben Dias in the build up to the goal.

Before the towering header by Gvardiol last night, the Croatian International appeared to have committed a good on Ruben Dias, as his arm was clearly pushing out the Portuguese centre back.

I think that the referee made a mistake in that scenario, and that goal shouldn’t have stood, or what do you think.

