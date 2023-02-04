Why Graham Potter Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Chelsea’s Draw Last Night.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea played a goalless draw with Fulham last night at Stamford Bridge and a lot of people have come out to blame the manager, Graham Potter for dropping points again.

However, I think that Graham Potter Shouldn’t be blamed for Chelsea’s draw last night versus Fulham as it was mostly the players fault.

I believe that some of the Chelsea players lacked coordination last night and that may have lead to to their downfall. Players like Ziyech and Connor Gallagher looked awful last night, and it wasn’t good for the team.

If some of those players had performed brilliantly last night, the result might have been different, as Graham Potter can only advice them on what to do in the pitch so I don’t think he should be blamed for last night.

What do you have to say about this Chelsea fans? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

EliGist04 (

)