Why Graham Potter Needs To Sell At Least Three Chelsea Footballers Before Next Season

Graham Potter needs to restructure the Chelsea team and by doing so, he would have to sell off some key players in the team.

Amongst the footballers, the club needs to part ways with, 3 are of utmost priority of letting them go by all means necessary.

Here are three footballers Graham Potter needs to sell before next season.

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: He is not the kind of player needed at the moment and his recent lack of form should ensure he doesn’t play for Chelsea again.

There are speculations that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may leave during this transfer window and a potential destination for him would be FC Barcelona as FIFA rules don’t allow a player to play for three different clubs in a season.

2. Tiemoue Bakayoko: Many football fans would have forgotten about this player as he hasn’t played for Chelsea for more than 4 seasons now. This is an indication that Graham Potter may not even need his services after all. Graham Potter has to find a way of not including him in his plans for next season by selling him off.

3. Kai Havertz: Some Chelsea football fans would not agree with this but the truth is that he isn’t the kind of number 9 Chelsea needs and with the latest signings they’ve made, his playing would be reduced.

Graham Potter needs to cash out on the young player and as a potential replacement should be on its way during the next transfer window.

If you feel these players aren’t meant for Chelsea then you agree with me that they need to be sold soon.

