Why Graham potter must start Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Enzo Fernandez against Fulham tonight at stamford bridge

Chelsea football club will take on Fulham tonight at stamford bridge looking to claim all three points and begin to climb up the English premier league table, the Chelsea supporters will be keen to see the lineup Graham Potter will put forward today.

Below we are looking at three new signings that must be given a game time from the start tonight for various obvious reasons, these three players are Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Enzo Fernandez.

Pace in both wings. The duo of Noni Madueke and Enzo Fernandez will help Chelsea offer plenty of skills and pace in both flanks against Fulham and it has to be from the start of the game.

Graham Potter must start them ahead of Hakim Ziyech and Raheem Sterling and they could easily led Chelsea to all three points tonight.

Enzo Fernandez in midfield. Mateo Kovacic, Ngolo Kante, Denis Zakaria all out through injury while jorginho Frello joined Arsenal on deadline day, it means Chelsea midfield will lack strength and creativity in the central position, therefore big money signing Enzo Fernandez must get a start tonight.

Chelsea supporters seal of approval. Starting the trio of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Enzo Fernandez will help lift the atmosphere at stamford bridge from the start tonight and it is one thing that Graham potter must capitalize on tonight.

