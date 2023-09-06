Why Garnacho And Mainoo Are Not In Man United’s Champions League Squad

Manchester United has unveiled its 25-man squad for the upcoming Champions League campaign, and while it includes some expected names, there are a few intriguing omissions and storylines that have captured fans’ attention.

Among the new signings, Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Hojlund have been included in the squad as anticipated, adding depth and versatility to the team’s midfield options. Perhaps the most noteworthy inclusion is Jadon Sancho, who, despite a very public disagreement with manager Erik ten Hag regarding his training performance, retains his place in the squad. This decision indicates the club’s commitment to the talented winger and its belief in his potential impact.

Additionally, experienced players like Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon have secured their spots, as have Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, despite ongoing transfer speculations surrounding them during the summer transfer window.

However, the absence of Alejandro Garnacho from the squad list has raised eyebrows. Alongside him, Kobbie Mainoo is also missing. The reason for their exclusion lies in the fact that Under-21 players can be registered on the B List, which is submitted before each Champions League match and primarily consists of homegrown talent. Garnacho and Mainoo are expected to feature on this list, showcasing Manchester United’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

As the team prepares for their Group A clashes, beginning with a challenging encounter against Bayern Munich, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on Erik ten Hag’s tactics and his ability to lead United to success in the Champions League. With fixtures against Copenhagen and Galatasaray on the horizon, United will aim to secure their place in the knockout stages before Bayern’s visit to Old Trafford on December 12 for the final group-stage showdown.

Alejandro Garnacho, despite his absence from the initial squad, is poised to play a pivotal role in United’s Champions League campaign. The 19-year-old has already demonstrated his potential with two Premier League starts this season and an impressive cameo appearance off the bench against Arsenal, where his goal was narrowly disallowed by VAR, leading to a dramatic late turnaround for the Gunners. This young talent promises to be a key asset for Manchester United in their pursuit of European glory.

Latest5 (

)