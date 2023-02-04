Why Fofana Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Missing A Sitter Against Fulham Last Night.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Last night at Stamford Bridge, David Datro Fofana came off the bench for Chelsea in the second half and missed a sitter that might have been the match winner for The Blues, and k think he shouldn’t be blamed for that.

The reason why I think that David Datro Fofana shouldn’t be blamed for missing a sitter against Fulham last night is due to the fact that; he couldn’t have known that the Fulham defender was already in goal waiting.

David Datro Fofana had to round the Fulham goalkeeper and dribble past a Fulham defender before kicking the ball towards goal which was eventually cleared off the line by Fulham captain, Ream.

However, if Fofana had taken his head up to see the goal before kicking it he would have known exactly were to ay the ball, and that is why I think that he shouldn’t be blamed for that.

